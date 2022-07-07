ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Volkswagen argues that Greg Abbott’s choice of judges in lawsuit could tilt emissions case in Texas’ favor

epbusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause the state is a party in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s cases against the companies, Volkswagen lawyers have argued that allowing the Texas governor to appoint justices to a case for which the state stands to win a substantial amount of money would give “the impression that the State has had...

www.epbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 6

Related
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Salon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to block records about Uvalde school shooting response from the public

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jimmy Blacklock
Person
Joe Straus
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Nathan Hecht
Daily Mail

Greg Abbott has spent $2.9MILLION in taxpayer funds sending 1,700 illegal immigrants in buses to Washington DC: Texas governor's crowdfunding has only raised $112,842

Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

FBI raids ‘cult’ churches near Georgia and Texas military bases alleged to be recruiting soldiers

The FBI has raided a string of churches in Texas and Georgia that are situated near US military bases that have been accused of targeting servicemen.The agency confirmed that it had conducted a raid at Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, in Killeen, Texas, which is just six miles from the country’s biggest base, Fort Hood.Agents also raided the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located near Fort Stewart, and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, which is near Fort Gordon.According to The Killeen Daily Herald, “Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Texas Tribune#Texans#German
MSNBC

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick reveals GOP’s intent behind racist 'invasion' talk

Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s latest attempt to gin up anti-immigrant fervor borrows from a familiar playbook. On Tuesday, Patrick appeared on Fox News to fearmonger over migrants who’ve been apprehended at the border. Despite border apprehensions being a sign that U.S. immigration enforcement is working — at least on some level — Patrick used data on apprehensions to suggest America is facing an “invasion.” He then used that exaggerated, wartime language to justify violence against immigrants (in his words, “putting hands on people”) and compares migrants seeking refuge and a better life in the United States to Pearl Harbor, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the nation’s history.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CoinTelegraph

Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State

Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas trans activist, 11, flees the state after years of advocacy

Kai Shappley, an 11-year-old transgender activist in Texas, is leaving the state after having fought anti-trans bills there since she was 5. Kai shared a photo on social media Monday. It showed a yard sign that said, “Garage sale.”. “My mom sold our home & everything that doesn’t fit...
The Veracity Report

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy