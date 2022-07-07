ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

"The Godfather," "Elf" actor James Caan dies at 82

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBozV_0gXyfvpY00
James Caan via Twitter

Actor James Caan, best known for featuring in box office hits like "The Godfather" and "Elf" has died at age 82.

Caan's family took to twitter Wednesday to make the announcement.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," they wrote. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

No other details were shared about the circumstances of his death.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Caan
Variety

‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Gives Two Thumbs Up to Andrew Dominik’s Movie Adaptation, Starring Ana de Armas

Click here to read the full article. On Sept. 23, the long-awaited Andrew Dominik-directed adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestseller “Blonde,” about the desperate life of Norma Jeane Baker, performing as Marilyn Monroe, will be released on Netflix, and it is likely to world premiere before that at the Venice Film Festival. Oates has already seen the film and approves of it, she revealed during a discussion at the 21st Neuchâtel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland. “Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker from her perspective, rather...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Workin’ Moms’: Catherine Reitman Announces Season 7 Will Be the Final Season

Whether it’s dealing with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, or finding the right nanny, there’s a chance that the hit CBC comedy Workin’ Moms has tried to help you find the humor in raising children. Though the series has been a hit in Canada — and the U.S. via Netflix — series creator and lead actor Catherine Reitman announced recently that the upcoming seventh season of the show would be its last.
TV SERIES
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy