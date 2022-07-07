ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeMWh_0gXyfZbg00

(WXIN) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month!

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

Subway giving away free subs to celebrate new menu, ordering style

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

Paul Rudd reacts after kids wouldn’t sign boy’s yearbook

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website , Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Danville man sentenced to prison in July 2021 shooting of store manager

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man will spend seven years in prison after being accused of shooting his manager in the head at a Danville store last summer. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 3316 Riverside Drive inside the American Freight, Furniture, Mattress, and Appliance at […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Shooting, chase leads to man’s arrest at Martinsville church

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Henry County man is facing numerous charges after he reportedly broke into a Martinsville church while trying to escape from police following a shooting. According to the Martinsville Police Department, officers responded to shots being fired in the roadway near the Food Lion on...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Subway#Food Drink#Canadian#French
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake

McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

This fried chicken fast food chain is Utah’s favorite

Fried chicken is the ultimate American experience, whether it’s Southern-fried drumsticks or Korean wings. But which fried chicken restaurants are Americans’ favorites?. Driving the news: A recent report analyzed the seven largest fried chicken restaurants in the United States, and it looks as though the fast-food industry has transformed Americans’ preferences.
UTAH STATE
LivingCheap

National Ice Cream Month/Day deals and freebies for 2022

What’s better than ice cream? Free ice cream, of course. July is National Ice Cream Month, first designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, followed by National Ice Cream Day on the third Sunday of July. Sunny California ranks No. 1 in ice cream production, with Indiana coming in second. However, you will find deals and freebies in every state on July 17, 2022.
RESTAURANTS
WFXR

LIST: New laws in Virginia taking effect in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several new laws will take effect in Virginia once the calendar hits July 1, including a ban on police ticket quotas, changes for medical marijuana licenses, misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals, and more. Lawmakers in the General Assembly introduced and approved measures during the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunday night crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man lost his life Sunday night in Danville after he reportedly stepped into traffic along Piney Forest Road and was hit by a vehicle. According to Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, the incident was called in at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 from the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.
LivingCheap

MOD Pizza celebrates loyal customers with $3.33 pizzas

Being loyal pays off! MOD Pizza is celebrating a major milestone — surpassing three million MOD Rewards members. To celebrate, the popular pizza chain offering a week of special offers, available to MOD Rewards members at all 500+ locations, including discounted pizzas and the chance to win FREE pizza for a year.
RESTAURANTS
WFXR

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy