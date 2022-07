SpaceX, the private space company owned by Elon Musk, is looking to test launch a fully assembled Starship, a nearly 30-story-tall rocket, to Earth’s orbit as soon as this month. The launch site will ether be the company’s development site in Boca Chica, Texas or NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the largest spacecraft ever launched, and authorities at both locations are worried about the possibility of a test failure—something not unfamiliar to SpaceX—that could cause catastrophic damages to surrounding facilities and natural habitats.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO