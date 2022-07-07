ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

James Caan was mourned by fans everywhere who remembered his iconic roles in sports movies

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GO0UU_0gXycGBk00

James Caan, the terrific actor in so many good movies, died on July 6, per a tweet from his official Twitter account written by his family and finished with what Caan always ended his tweets with “End of tweet.”

Fans of his everywhere took to Twitter to pay tribute, and a lot of the focus — beyond his iconic role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather — was on his impact on the sports movie genre: He starred in Brian’s Song as Brian Piccolo, he was in Rollerball and The Program.

So here’s a sampling of those tributes in one place to the legend:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Reveals Favorite James Caan Role After His Passing

Like many people on Thursday, Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert shared her favorite role that starred James Caan. Gilbert offers up a not-so-surprising moment in the late actor’s incredible career. In 1971, Caan starred with Billy Dee Williams in the TV movie Brian’s Song. The movie dealt with the sad, tragic story of the death of Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo. But the work between Caan and Williams still brings some fans to tears all these years later. As you can tell, Gilbert thought enough of this Caan classic to mention it on Instagram.
NFL
Rolling Stone

James Caan: His 10 Toughest, Wildest and Most Memorable Roles

He was tough, he was sexy, and he was one of the most charismatic movies stars of the 1970s — he was James Caan, your go-to guy when you wanted someone who could be flinty yet charming, smooth yet volatile. A Bronx-born, Queens-raised actor who claimed he was the “only New York Jewish cowboy,” the former Michigan State football player got bit by the acting bug when he transferred to Hofstra University, and was already making the bit-player rounds on TV shows (Dr. Kildare, Combat!, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Show) in the early ’60s. After director Howard Hawks cast him in two movies — Red Line 7000 (1965) and El Dorado (1966) — Caan started to attract attention as the next big up-and-comer. It wasn’t until the one-two punch of a TV movie about a gridiron hero and Paramount picture based on a bestseller about gangsters, respectively, that he became a bona fide star. Even when he showed up in his later years, usually as a crusty old guy for added color or the human embodiment of AARP-age machismo, Caan was still the kind of performer who stopped you dead in your tracks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hercules Mulligan
Person
James Caan
thesource.com

Hollywood Legend James Caan Dies at 82

“When it comes to the action, I’m as good as anybody, and don’t forget it,” James Caan’s famous Godfather character, Sonny Corleone said in what is one of the franchise’s many iconic lines. Caan, who passed away on Wednesday, made a living being part of Hollywood action for decades, usually playing a “tough guy,” but also showing a great deal of versatility and range throughout his long career.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Beloved actor James Caan dead at 82

James Caan had an extraordinary film career that spanned six decades and was best known for his unforgettable role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather.” Caan also starred in many other films, including “Elf” and Stephen King’s “Misery.” Caan was 82 years old.July 7, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Times#Song Rollerball#Uniwatch
ClutchPoints

James Caan’s family announces death of legendary actor at 82 years old

James Caan has died at 82 years of age. The legendary actor’s family shared the message on Twitter that he passed away Wednesday evening. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” reads the family’s statement. No cause of death has been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

James Caan’s Most Memorable Roles Through the Years: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Get Smart’

Hollywood history. James Caan made a name for himself in both dramatic and comedic roles before his death at age 82. The actor got his start in off-Broadway plays before breaking into the film industry in the mid-1960s. After collaborating with famed director Francis Ford Coppola on 1969’s The Rain People, Caan appeared opposite Billy Dee Williams in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

James Caan Was Terrified After He ‘Upstaged’ Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’

James Caan had been working as an actor for years when he appeared in The Godfather, but co-star Marlon Brando had already been nominated for multiple Oscars. He even won in 1954 for On the Waterfront. While filming one of his early scenes with Brando, the two men made eye contact, and Caan felt a jolt of fear. He explained that through his acting, he accidentally upstaged Brando. He shared how the other actor reacted.
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Caan: A Career In Pictures

The late, great James Caan who died today had a career that spanned 55 years and included classic films such as Howard Hawks’ El Dorado, Michael Mann’s Thief, Rob Reiner’s Misery, Jon Favreau’s Elf and, of course, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, The Godfather. Almost from...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

James Caan, Film Icon Who Starred in ‘The Godfather’, Dead at 82

James Caan, the Hollywood icon who portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and starred in films like Brian’s Song, Thief, and Misery, has died at the age of 82. The actor’s family announced Caan’s death Thursday on social media. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the family tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy