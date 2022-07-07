James Caan was mourned by fans everywhere who remembered his iconic roles in sports movies

James Caan, the terrific actor in so many good movies, died on July 6, per a tweet from his official Twitter account written by his family and finished with what Caan always ended his tweets with “End of tweet.”

Fans of his everywhere took to Twitter to pay tribute, and a lot of the focus — beyond his iconic role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather — was on his impact on the sports movie genre: He starred in Brian’s Song as Brian Piccolo, he was in Rollerball and The Program.

So here’s a sampling of those tributes in one place to the legend: