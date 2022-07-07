ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Will Zalatoris' ball came to rest on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's poker chip ball mark. Wait, what?

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Not sure if we’ve ever seen anything like this happen in a PGA Tour event before.

On the par-5 6th hole at The Renaissance Club during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris had a long birdie bid.

He struck the chip with a little too much speed, and his ball rushed past the hole — then something weird happened.

His ball came to rest directly on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker chip ball mark.

It was so odd, Collin Morikawa’s caddie got on his hands and knees to take a photo.

Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard | PGA Tour live on ESPN+

Check out the video:

And here’s a closer look:

