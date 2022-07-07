Alexandar Georgiev trade: Who won the Rangers and Avalanche deal?

It’s officially NHL Draft day and the trade madness has already begun.

With time winding down until the NHL Draft on Thursday night, the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche struck a deal to send a pending free agent out west to the current Stanley Cup champions. The Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the Rangers, a move that will surely shake up the netminder market this summer with its implications.

Georgiev heading to Colorado is likely not the only trade we’ll get as we move through to the evening, so let’s take a look at how both the Avalanche and Rangers grade out here in this draft day deal.

The details

The Georgiev trade is actually pretty straightforward overall, so here’s what both sides get:

Avalanche get: Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev Rangers get: 2022 third round pick, 2022 fifth round pick, 2023 third round pick

Georgiev is also a pending restricted free agent who is owed a $2.65 million qualifying offer, but could sign for more now that his rights have been traded to the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche grade: B+

The most interesting part of the Avalanche’s trade isn’t about Georgiev at all, it’s about Stanley Cup winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper. With the acquisition of a goaltender six years his junior, Kuemper will now test the free agent market come July 13.

You don’t often see goaltenders leave the team they just won the Stanley Cup with in free agency, but nothing about this Avalanche team is ordinary in the slightest.

The Avalanche are, however, taking a bit of a risk with Georgiev, who has a career .908 save percentage in 129 games over five seasons. In New York, Georgiev got outplayed handily by this season’s Vezina winning-goaltender Igor Shesterkin and was never able to regain the net because of it.

Georgiev also has not yet been able to recapture his first three seasons of work, where he posted save percentages between .918 and .910 in solid years. In his last two seasons, however, Georgiev has faltered and the 2021-22 year was his worst of all, with a .898 save percentage in 33 games.

If there’s any team that’s well equipped to take on a reclamation project, it’s the Avalanche for sure. There’s some real diamond-in-the-rough potential here with Georgiev, who could very well rebound playing behind Colorado’s dominant defensive structure. The loss of draft picks means nothing to a team coming off a Stanley Cup win, so I applaud Joe Sakic here for taking a pretty low-stakes risk with a high upside.

New York Rangers

Rangers grade: A+

Given that the Rangers could have lost Georgiev for nothing this summer, getting three notable draft picks out of the Avalanche is a brilliant move overall. Georgiev was never going to stay in New York now that the net is Shesterkin’s for the foreseeable future, so this is great work by Chris Drury to get something out of nothing here.

Georgiev put in good work for the Rangers, but it was clear he needed a change of scenery where he could find his game once more and compete for the No. 1 spot. Not only that, the Rangers were able to recoup a few draft picks for this season after they were moved out for trades of their own over the last two years.

Though the Rangers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 draft as of this trade, this was a real solid reacquisition of assets for a goaltender that was just never going to work out in New York.