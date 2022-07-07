Sabrina Ionescu drops historic triple-double in wild New York Liberty win over Las Vegas Aces

Two words.

SABRINA IONESCU.

The third-year guard had herself a heck of a game on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, recording 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Liberty scored a franchise-best 116 points in a massive win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Ionescu’s triple-double marked the third of her career, tying her with Candace Parker as the only two players in WNBA history to accomplish the feat. And as if that weren’t already impressive, Sabrina’s brilliance in Sin City made her the first and only WNBA player to record a 30-point triple-double.

Sabrina just wasn’t the only one having record-setting performances at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday night.

The Aces and Liberty combined to score 223 points, which was the most ever in regulation, as were the 31 combined 3-pointers between the two squads. Las Vegas’ 107 points scored were the most any WNBA team has ever scored in a losing effort.

Expect many more records to be crushed by Ionescu in the future.