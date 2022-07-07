ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

Mr. Curtis Milbourne, Sr.

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Mr. Curtis Milbourne, Sr. of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday...

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Larry Belote, Sr.

A graveside service for Mr. Larry Belote, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the gravesite at Shiloh UM Church Cemeterey, Johnson Neck Road, Pocomoke, MD. A public viewing will be held from 11 AM until 12 noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Services are entrusted to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
SALISBURY, MD
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocomoke City, MD
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware State alums to host fish fry and car show July 16

The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Milford PD honored with certificate

MILFORD, Del. – The Vietnam Veterans of America recently stopped by the Milford Police Department to present them with a certificate, thanking them for serving the citizens of Sussex County. What a nice way to show appreciation for some of our local men and women in blue. The MPD...
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eulogist#Bennie Smith Funeral Home
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

MSP investigating July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 4th in Cambridge. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
talbotspy.org

Jerome Pierce Retires After 45 Years of Service to the Town of Easton

On June 12, 2022, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The Town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members who joined the celebration. Mayor Willey awarded a plaque commemorating Pierce’s time with the Town. Don Richardson, Town Manager, showed the Town’s appreciation by presenting a check for Pierce’s retirement.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton council to discuss Route 16 storage facility

Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
Bay Net

Annapolis Police Make Additional Arrest In Bank Robbery Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On May 18th, officers responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a reported bank robbery that had just taken place. An unknown male suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note announcing a robbery. The teller complied and the suspect left...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy