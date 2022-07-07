ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods using new driver shaft while prepping for British Open at St. Andrews

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBiju_0gXybAvb00
Photo: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has competed in just two PGA Tour events this season, the Masters and the PGA Championship, but most recently participated in the JP McManus Pro-Am. The 15-time major winner shot 77-74 at Adare Manor in Ireland but is not competing this week in the Genesis Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

On Thursday, Woods was spotted playing alongside good friend Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion, a links course in Ireland that ranks seventh on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

Here’s a look at Tiger Woods hitting driver Thursday:

While it is a little challenging to see in the video, equipment junkies might notice that Tiger has a new shaft in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver. The new shaft is a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X, and Woods used it at the JP McManus Pro-Am, too.

The Ventus Black is the lowest-launching, lowest-spinning of three standard Ventus shafts. It is designed to be extremely stable, especially in the tip section, the head wobbles less on heel or toe mis-hits. Among the golfers who typically play Ventus Black are the aforementioned McIlroy, as well as Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Max Homa, Marc Leishman and Justin Rose.

Four top-10 players miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open week before 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews

Being on the wrong side of the luck of the draw did in some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After sublime conditions Thursday morning, the winds picked up and the temps dropped for the second wave of players. And their scorecards reflected the change Mother Nature dished up.
GOLF
FOX Sports

BRITISH OPEN '22: Famous quotes about St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A collection of quotes on the Old Course at St. Andrews:. “St. Andrews has got a character and features that you find nowhere else. You can play a damned good shot and find the ball in a damned bad place. That is the real game of golf.” — George Duncan, 1920 British Open champion.
WORLD
