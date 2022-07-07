Tiger Woods using new driver shaft while prepping for British Open at St. Andrews

Photo: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has competed in just two PGA Tour events this season, the Masters and the PGA Championship, but most recently participated in the JP McManus Pro-Am. The 15-time major winner shot 77-74 at Adare Manor in Ireland but is not competing this week in the Genesis Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

On Thursday, Woods was spotted playing alongside good friend Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion, a links course in Ireland that ranks seventh on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

Here’s a look at Tiger Woods hitting driver Thursday:

While it is a little challenging to see in the video, equipment junkies might notice that Tiger has a new shaft in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver. The new shaft is a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X, and Woods used it at the JP McManus Pro-Am, too.

The Ventus Black is the lowest-launching, lowest-spinning of three standard Ventus shafts. It is designed to be extremely stable, especially in the tip section, the head wobbles less on heel or toe mis-hits. Among the golfers who typically play Ventus Black are the aforementioned McIlroy, as well as Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Max Homa, Marc Leishman and Justin Rose.