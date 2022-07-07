Mrs. Eva White

A motion to suppress evidence in Hallwood Police Officer Allen W. Poulson’s criminal case was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. The 41-year-old Seaside Avenue resident, who is also the son of Hallwood’s mayor, will be tried on July 21. He was indicted on a felony count of hit-and-run, and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, obstruction of justice, and littering. The incidents are alleged to have occurred on Guard Shore Road, in Bloxom, in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2021.

HALLWOOD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO