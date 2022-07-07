ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pair of Giants prospects named to MLB Futures Game

knbr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of Giants prospects will be on the national stage during All-Star weekend. MLB announced the list of players who will be involved in the annual Futures Game on July 16, giving a nod to a Giants hitter and pitcher. For San Francisco, it will be the hot-hitting...

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again. Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start. Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Harrison

Comments / 0

Community Policy