(Jefferson City, MO) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a case of a rare brain-eating disorder caused by an amoeba. Known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or “PAM,” it happens when the amoeba enters through the nose and travels to the person’s brain. The patient is being treated in intensive care at a Missouri hospital. Health officials have not disclosed where the patient contracted the amoeba, only saying the source is being investigated and that ALL warm bodies of fresh water can contain the amoeba. The best precaution is to limit the amount of water entering your nose from lakes, rivers, and ponds.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO