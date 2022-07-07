ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan. To cut costs, zookeepers at the Hakone-en Aquarium have turned to cheaper mackerel snacks for...

www.npr.org

NPR

Shinzo Abe brought transformation to Japan that will last for generations

Michael Green is with us now. He's the former senior vice president for Asia and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and as a staffer on the National Security Council under George W. Bush, he spoke frequently and worked frequently with Abe. Michael, welcome. You knew him personally. What was he like?
POLITICS
NPR

The legacy of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot to death

Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated today while speaking at a political rally. The gunman appeared to use a homemade weapon. He's in custody. But right now the motive is still unclear. The killing of Japan's longest-serving prime minister has shocked the nation. With the slogan, Japan is back, Shinzo Abe played a key role in bringing Japan out of an era of economic stagnation and the lingering stigma of its defeat in World War II. Joining me now to talk about the legacy of Shinzo Abe is Nancy Snow, an expert in international relations who's focused on the evolution of modern Japan. Good morning, Nancy.
POLITICS
NPR

What Shinzo Abe's assassination means for Japan's political landscape

We're going to turn now to James D.J. Brown He's an associate professor of political science at Temple University's Japan campus. Professor Brown, thanks for being on the program. JAMES DJ BROWN: Thank you very much. FADEL: Now, Abe, as we heard, was killed giving a speech campaigning on behalf...
POLITICS
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Trump laments ‘bad news’ of Abe assassination

Former President Donald Trump on Friday mourned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his election in 2016. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump said Abe’s death — which came hours after he was shot...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. A hearse carrying Abe’s body left the hospital early Saturday to head back to his home in Tokyo. Abe’s wife Akie lowered her head as the vehicle passed before a crowd of journalists. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.
INDIA
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Gunman assassinates Japan ex-PM Abe on campaign trail

NARA, Japan, July 8 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Germany Says It Is at Japan's Side After Abe Dies

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
ASIA
BBC

Shinzo Abe killing: Body of former Japanese PM returned home

A motorcade carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived at his home in Tokyo. Abe was shot dead while speaking at a political campaign event on Friday morning in the southern city of Nara. Police investigating the assassination have said the suspect held a grudge...
CHINA
Reuters

China's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported.
CHINA
TIME

Shinzo Abe Rewrote Japan's Place in the World. And Remained a Power Broker Until the Very End

When Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020, he hadn’t quite achieved what he’d set out to. He resigned due to poor health with dire approval ratings over his government’s handling of the coronavirus including acting too late on lockdowns and a slow vaccine rollout, a struggling economy, and without success on his long-standing push to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.
INDIA

