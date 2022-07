The Orlando Magic is starting off its Las Vegas Summer League all smiles after a 91-77 opening-night win against the Houston Rockets. All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, and the former Duke Blue Devil didn't disappoint. Banchero scored eight quick points in the first quarter en route to 17 in the game. He set the tone and was able to flash potential on both ends of the floor.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO