Utah and Idaho have experienced the most employment growth over the past decade

While employment growth overall has been strong in many fields, some specific occupations are clear standouts for the rate of growth they experienced between 2011 and 2021. Some professions more than doubled the total number of people employed, in jobs as diverse as airfield operations specialists, manicurists and pedicurists, and financial examiners. And in one case—mathematical science occupations—total employment more than tripled, with an impressive 215.1% growth over the last ten years.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the jobs with the largest growth over the last decade, researchers at Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in employment between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the job with the greater total change in employment over the same time period was ranked higher. All measures of employment were considered at the national level, and only careers with full employment data were considered in this analysis.

Here are the jobs with the largest growth over the last decade.