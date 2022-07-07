ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Achieve Anything' during park and recreation month

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
NORTH PORT — July is National Park &amp; Recreation Month, and to celebrate, the North Port Parks &amp; Recreation Department is challenging residents to “rise up” to meet health and wellness goals.

To help get you started, new members who purchase or renew an annual ‘Achieve Anything’ membership for a limited time in the month of July will receive one additional month for free.

The promotion ends July 31.

Already a member? The city would like to thank you for your patronage. For every visit made during July, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a surprise giveaway.

A variety of fitness memberships are available, with price discounts for families, individuals, veterans, and seniors. Membership includes several benefits, including unlimited usage of both fitness centers, open-gym, access to the teen lounge, game room, and several drop-in programs, in addition to discounted rental fees.

“Parks &amp; Recreation is vitally important to the quality of life in our communities and promotes overall community health and wellness,” said Sandy Pfundheller, director of parks. “Park &amp; Recreation Month is the perfect time to encourage our residents to commit to their personal health and experience the power of parks.”

For more information on hours, amenities, and fees, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.

To speak with Parks &amp; Recreation staff, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit the Morgan Family Community Center in person for a free tour.

To learn more, check out www.nrpa.org/July.

