"The Godfather," "Elf" actor James Caan dies at 82

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Actor James Caan, best known for featuring in box office hits like "The Godfather" and "Elf" has died at age 82.

Caan's family took to twitter Wednesday to make the announcement.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," they wrote. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

No other details were shared about the circumstances of his death.

The Herald News

The Herald News

