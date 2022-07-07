ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No Cars Allowed This Weekend In South LA! Could You Do It?

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, no cars will be allowed this weekend in South Los Angeles for the first CicLAvia event of 2022. First the name, so “Ciclovia” is a Spanish term that means "cycleway", either a permanent bike...

news.iheart.com

lafocusnewspaper.com

Rapper `Snoopy Blue’ fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES — A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Robbers take $60K Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD

A man and woman were pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victims were returning to their car in the 1000 block of South Nogales Street when two men in black hoodies and gray sweatpants approached them, according to Sgt. Tinoco. Both the man and […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police, Mental Health Case Workers Sweep Illegal Encampments

Pasadena police, Park Safety specialists and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health workers conducted sweeps of 13 illegal encampments of homeless people near freeway right-of-ways in Pasadena on Tuesday, according to a city report. The operations were spurred by “quality-of-life” issues — Interim Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Boyle Heights celebrates grand opening of new 6th Street Bridge

After nearly 10 years of planning and construction, the new 6th Street Bridge is ready to once again connect the Boyle Heights community to downtown Los Angeles. The three-day celebration of the bridge’s grand opening began Friday with a private lighting ceremony before the public joins in the fun with a ticketed event Saturday. Saturday’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
point2homes.com

24204 Sylvan Glen Road B, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765

The Amazing, Sweet Detached End-Unit Townhouse is located in one of the Desirable Communities of Diamond Bar, and 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a very open floor plan, laminate flooring, and abundant natural lights, a gourmet updated kitchen with a granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. The family room is an open-concept layout to a wonderful dining room area to the backyard connecting with a sliding glass door. The backyard offers a spacious area for entertainment. As you make your way up to the second level you will find three decent bedrooms and an upper laundry space with clothes racks. All the bedrooms upstairs make your life more secure and peaceful. The full-size bathrooms are equipped with a single vanity and large bath tube. Except for the 2 car Garage, your visitors also can access the public parking lot without designation. HOA Amenities include a swimming pool, and spa; Association Fee covers Water, and Trash also. Walking distance to Elementary school, Carlton J. Peterson Park, Skate Park; It is extremely easy to access the freeway, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Must See! See! See!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL

