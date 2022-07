GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire Department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon. Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to five pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Covey said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.

GOODING, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO