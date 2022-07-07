ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The 10 Nicest Stars in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many rumors about who celebrities really are when the cameras are off. Tabloids, manicured interviews, and public appearances often...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

James Caan Was Unlike Any Other Leading Man

James Caan rarely reminisced. “I usually talk about how much fucking money I lost on football games,” he told me in February 2021. His time as a Hollywood star? “I don’t really think about it too much—unless I get guys like you fucking bothering me.”
NFL
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Tom Hanks
AFP

'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office

Marvel's latest superhero installment "Thor: Love and Thunder" enjoyed a summer blockbuster debut, hammering competition to top this weekend's North American box office with an estimated $143 million haul, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The latest goofy installment in Universal's animated "Despicable Me" franchise about the reformed super-villain Gru and his yellow Minions took in $45.5 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys take a ride on some screaming goats to give their instant reactions to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (04:04). They dive into Thor’s personal journey and how Chris Hemsworth’s performance holds up in his fourth stand-alone adventure (14:26). Later, they rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings (87:21).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Hollywood Reporter
The Ringer

The Best Songs of 2022 (So Far)

Thursday, we covered the best albums of the half-year. Today, it’s the best songs. Just 10 this time—a quick overview of the songs that made us dance, feel, and jump through the ceiling in the first six months of 2022. Be sure to check all of our mid-year culture coverage here, and check out this week’s Ringer Music Show to hear Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla debate their way through their personal album and song lists.
MUSIC
The Ringer

Miley Cyrus’s Music Career

Amelia Wedemeyer and Liz Kelly discuss the history of Miley Cyrus’s albums on this week’s episode of Pop Culture History Lesson. From Hannah Montana to Bangerz, Amelia and Liz trace the trajectory of Miley’s career while sharing their own childhood memories of this music icon. Hosts: Amelia...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finale Reactions

Midnight Boys on The Boys is back to talk about the explosive Season 3 finale (03:56). They take a look at the reuniting factions of The Boys and whose side they would be on in the final showdown (28:24). Later, they rank this season on the Midnight Meter and predict what they would like to see from a Season 4 (60:36).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Here!

Sean is joined by Joanna Robinson to reflect on the passing of the great James Caan, before breaking down Taika Waititi’s latest installment of the Thor story, Love and Thunder (6:37). Then, Sean is joined by French filmmaker Claire Denis to talk about her brilliant career and her latest film, Both Sides of the Blade (67:11).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

Our Mid-2022 Top 10 Shows

Chris and Andy are back to count down the best shows of the year … so far! They begin the episode by discussing the runners-up that didn’t make their top 10 lists (1:10), then divulge their contenders for best shows of 2022 at the midway point (25:20).
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 5 and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 9

On this week’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel begins the show by discussing Season 2, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Callie Curry (1:12). Rachel then welcomes on Amelia Wedemeyer to help break down The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 9 and all the drama preceding it (24:45).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are here to dive deep into the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with their general thoughts on the episode and the series so far (4:22). Then, they go through each key scene of the episode, starting with Aisha’s journey (20:18). They then have a discussion about time travel in this show and in other popular TV shows (50:35). They talk about their expectations for the finale and answer a mailbag question (1:22.36).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Half a Wiseguy: The Genius and the Menace of Paulie Walnuts

The first great moment of existentialism on The Sopranos comes not in Dr. Melfi’s office or by the pool as Tony looks for the ducks, but in Christopher Moltisanti’s dimly lit apartment. The episode is “The Legend of Tennessee Moltisanti,” the one where Chrissy first catches the screenwriting...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Boys’ Has Become a Blockbuster of Its Own

For a few years now, it’s been difficult to watch traditional superhero stories without thinking about The Boys. The Amazon Prime Video series, adapted from a DC-turned-Dynamite comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, set out to “take the piss out of superheroes” and, before its second season, graduated to depicting its headlining supernonhero taking a piss on the public. The obvious, if unspecified, targets of the series’ sharp wit were what most consumers would consider the default sort of superhero: the actually heroic kind most associated with Marvel and DC. The spandexed, leather-clad, or caped sacred cows that the series sought to send up, tear down, or use as vessels for satire of celebrity, authoritarianism, and American mythmaking typically play by narrative rules that The Boys gleefully, gorily rewrote. Search for “subvert,” “conventions,” or “irreverent” in any article about The Boys—including this one, now—and you’re going to get a hit. What happens on The Boys, as my colleague Alan Siegel wrote in 2020, “would never occur in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the point.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy