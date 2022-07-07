ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Disneyland Calls Hacked Posts ‘Reprehensible,’ Security Teams Investigating

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has released an official statement regarding the Disneyland Resort Instagram account being hacked this morning. The hacker posted offensive content with inappropriate language. In their official statement, shared by Ashley Carter of Spectrum News 13, Disney wrote, “We...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Guests May Soon Need Park Pass Reservations to Park Hop at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is reportedly considering changing their Park Pass reservation system to include secondary reservations for Park Hopping. Under the current system, guests may make one Park Pass per day. After visiting the park they have a reservation for, they may Park Hop to any other park — depending on capacity and with a Park Hopper ticket — after 2:00 p.m.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Carter
Entrepreneur

'Y'all Going to Jail': Customers Received Free Food and Alcohol Due to DoorDash Glitch

There's nothing quite like free food, and a spate of DoorDash customers received free grub on Thursday thanks to a technological glitch. "On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time," a DoorDash spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We're actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."
PUBLIC SAFETY
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Vacationeer#Spectrum News 13#Disneyland News#Wdwnt#Pluto
Black Enterprise

3 Women Arrested for Trashing NYC Restaurant Over $1.75 Sauce Charge in Viral Video

Three women were arrested and are facing felony charges for attacking two restaurant workers over a $1.75 charge for extra sauce. Pearl Ozoria, Chitara Plasencia, and Tatiyanna Johnson were taken into custody on Sunday after cellphone footage showed them attacking two workers and trashing the Bel Fries restaurant on New York City’s Lower East Side, CBS News reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Disneyland Official Instagram Account Hacked, Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World, New Effects & Props Aboard Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (7/7/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, July 7, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Jedi Training Sign Removed From Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The sign for Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple has been removed from outside the stage next to Star Tours in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Jedi training has not taken place since the parks closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The stage and temple façade remain but have gone...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy