UPDATE: Disneyland Calls Hacked Posts ‘Reprehensible,’ Security Teams Investigating

There's nothing quite like free food, and a spate of DoorDash customers received free grub on Thursday thanks to a technological glitch. "On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time," a DoorDash spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We're actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO