Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to Both Return for ‘Echo’ on Disney+

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, in “Echo” on Disney+. “Echo” will follow Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who first appeared in “Hawkeye.” D’Onofrio appeared as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, a father figure to Maya, during the series. She seemed to...

wdwnt.com

