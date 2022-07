Max Verstappen responded to Lewis Hamilton's dig about not being a sensible driver by saying it is reassuring that even a 37 year old can learn how to take a corner properly. Hamilton battled cleanly with Charles Leclerc at the British Grand Prix and praised the Ferrari driver for being "sensible", saying it is not the same situation he faced while battling Verstappen in 2021.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO