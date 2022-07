Damian Lillard's new contract with the Trail Blazers is a point of pride for the six-time All Star who has spent his entire career in Portland. I dont think that you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points," he said. "Something thats missing in our league is character, and the fight and the passion and pride about, you know, not just the name on the back, but the name on the front, and how you impact the people that you come in contact with."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO