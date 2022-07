MEREDITH — The Joyful Noise Music Series will present guitarist, David William Ross in concert at the First Congregational Church Meredith on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. As a classical and jazz guitarist with a wide range and unique approach, David William Ross has performed throughout the United States and Europe. His performances and recordings have been lauded for their sensitivity, virtuosity and depth of musicality. He trained at the prestigious Peabody Conservatory where he holds degrees in guitar, music theory and composition. He is an advocate of new music and works closely with composers in cultivating new repertoire for the guitar. His playing can be heard frequently on the Ravello and Navona record labels. David William Ross has premiered works by many composers, and is currently recording a second volume of works by Swiss composer Georges Raillard, which is to be released in 2022.

