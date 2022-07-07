ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

By Katie Carrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore...

opb.org

Remains of orca found again off Oregon coast near Coquille River

A dead orca has been sighted again, after being adrift at sea for 11 days. Mark Milstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a fisherman spotted the killer whale’s carcass 10 miles southwest from the mouth of the Coquille River on Thursday. Photos of the orca were...
COQUILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Here are the Day 3 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt clues; One bottle has been found

The third clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Friday. And we learned that one of the six bottles has already been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Oddities You Almost Know: Gold, Fossils, Weird Plants, Nebulous Claims

(Oregon Coast) – It's a wide world of surprise oddities on these beaches. These shores present some wild finds in nature – sometimes millions of years old – and discoveries in how mankind has categorized things out here. Getting to know the Oregon coast better always means a few raised eyebrows. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
GOLD BEACH, OR
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Oswego is Wonderfully Fun and Beautiful

Oregon’s Lake Oswego, one of the nicest communities of its size. Lake Oswego, Oregon – Sometimes you get lucky. In what was supposed to be simply a resting point during an annual wandering of the Northwest, our family considered ourselves of good fortune to have stumbled upon the beautiful and affluent enclave of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
625 SE LINN ST D, Portland, Multnomah County, OR, 97202

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Riverfront townhome in desirable Waverly Yacht Club. Rare on market, step inside to see why! Darling courtyard w garden beds. Hardwoods & gas fireplace complement the picture window w striking Willamette River views. Updated kitchen & baths. Primary Suite w vaulted ceilings, wall of windows, walk-in & spa like bath. Family room w wet bar, office & wine cellar. 3 decks to watch the activity on the river & marina. Community pool, spa & BBQs! Garage & carport. Blocks from all Sellwood has to offer! [Home Energy Score = 3. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10203224]
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
KDRV

IP-3 could have broad effects for Oregon animal care and abuse

SALEM, Ore. -- An Oregon initiative petition up for public consideration is getting resistance today from the Oregon Farm Bureau. The Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) says it opposes Oregon initiative petition 2024-003 (IP-3) as a ballot measure. The Oregon Secretary of State's Office (OSOS) shows IP-3 is an eight-page measure...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s human composting law now in effect. Here’s what could come next

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon law allowing a body to be turned into compost after a person dies went into effect on July 1. Oregon became the third state to legalize the practice of natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, when Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2574 in June 2021. The change not only adds a new after-death option in the state, it also presents a new business opportunity.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Best counties to retire to in Oregon

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

COVID-19 cases in Oregon are back on the rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you haven’t gotten COVID until now, or have friends who are first-timers, you have a lot of company. Doctors say the latest variants are incredibly contagious, which is why we are seeing case counts spike and now mask requirements are going into place in some spots in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

