ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AMIRI Trends After Man Wearing Designer Shirt Dies After Bodega Stabbing

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMTTD_0gXy26Ki00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8kwN_0gXy26Ki00

Source: Jose De Sousa / Getty

AMIRI, the high-end luxury fashion brand from designer Mike Amiri, found itself trending on Twitter after a stabbing incident in New York went viral. A man wearing a shirt from the brand was seen on video confronting a bodega worker, who allegedly stabbed the man to death and sparking reactions.

AMIRI is considered one of the top brands for many in Hip-Hop culture, thus why the company’s name caught the eye of many in the video. Local outlet New York Post reports that the stabbing incident was caught on video and says that the man wearing the shirt attacked the worker over a bag of chips. According to the outlet, the incident took place at the Hamilton Heights Grocery store on Broadway.

While Hip-Hop Wired has seen the video in question in all of its harrowing detail, we will not be posting the surveillance video footage on this post. While details are still largely developing, what has been learned is that the incident took place last Friday in the late evening hours. A woman came into the store to buy a bag of chips but didn’t have enough money and was sent away.

The woman then went to grab the victim, identified as Austin Simon, 35, who is seen on the video assaulting Jose Alba, 51, shoving him into a wall before Alba retaliated with a knife and plunged it into Simon’s neck and chest.

Police charged Alba with murder and possession of a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at Rikers Island on a $250,000 bond.

The reactions that were seen on Twitter shifted between some defending Alba’s actions, the AMIRI brand, and more. We’ve got those comments listed out below. Condolences should go out to the family of Austin Simon as well.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Hardworking bodega worker, 62, who stabbed career criminal to death in self-defense 'will not return to work because his co-workers fear for his safety' after being freed on $50,000 bond

A New York City bodega worker who stabbed a career criminal to death in self-defense will not be returning to work because his coworkers fear for his safety after he was freed on bond. Jose Alba, 62, was released from Rikers Island on Thursday evening after his bail was lowered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

3 Women Arrested for Trashing NYC Restaurant Over $1.75 Sauce Charge in Viral Video

Three women were arrested and are facing felony charges for attacking two restaurant workers over a $1.75 charge for extra sauce. Pearl Ozoria, Chitara Plasencia, and Tatiyanna Johnson were taken into custody on Sunday after cellphone footage showed them attacking two workers and trashing the Bel Fries restaurant on New York City’s Lower East Side, CBS News reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Rock Goes Off On Diddy For Calling Bobby Brown "The First Chocolate Boy Wonder"

It was a big night at the BET Awards on Sunday. While we saw plenty of excellent performances and many artists receiving recognition for their work, Diddy certainly had one of the biggest moments of the evening. The mogul was chosen as the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and gave a shout-out to practically everyone that's helped him throughout his career.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Amiri
TMZ.com

Young Thug's Nephew Arrested for Murdering Girlfriend in Atlanta

Young Thug's nephew is in police custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face and killing her ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested Wednesday after cops were called to a residence outside Atlanta. East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover tells TMZ ... when officers responded, Grier was crying and his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, was dead in a pool of blood by the front door.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’

An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bodega#Violent Crime#New York Post#Th
HipHopWired

NYPD Seized 250 Pounds Of Drugs From Bronx Apartment, Valued at $24M

Sorry stressed out New Yorkers but the streets ’bout to get a tad bit dry as police done confiscated a whole lotta work out in the Bronx. According to the Gothamist, the NYPD raided an apartment in the Bronx and came away with roughly 250 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $24 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Black Enterprise

White Off-Duty Cop Kneels on 14-Year-Old’s Back After Accusing Him of Stealing A Bike

Chicago police have reportedly launched an investigation into a white off-duty cop who restrained a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy he accused of stealing his son’s bike. Cellphone footage captured the moment the unidentified male pinned the teen to the ground and kneeled on his back outside a Starbucks in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge, Fox 32 Chicago reported. The boy’s friends, who are all white, intervened and demanded the man get off the teen who did nothing wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily South

Florida Teen Has Leg Amputated After "Devastating" Shark Attack

A teenage girl was scalloping in the waters off Keaton Beach, Florida, with her family on Thursday when a nine-foot shark latched onto her right leg. "I didn't really know exactly what to do, but I knew that with sharks you're supposed to punch them in the nose to get them off of you, and I couldn't get around to punch him in the nose," Addison Bethea, 17, told CNN from her bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) on Monday. "So I just started socking it in the face and then poked its eyes and I tried to latch it off me with my fingers, and then it bit my hand."
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Two Men Catch Fire at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store in the Hamptons

Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Vice

Father of Highland Park Suspect Has No Regrets For Helping Son Get Gun

The father of the man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade is adamant that he’s not culpable for his son, despite helping him buy a legal firearm. Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III,, spoke to several media outlets about his son yesterday and addressed the fact that he sponsored his son's 2019 application for a firearm owner identification card. The younger Crimo was under 21 when he purchased the weapon that prosecutors say he confessed to using to open fire on the crowd in Highland Park, Illinois. He would not have been able to purchase it without his father sponsoring the gun permit. His father helped with the permit despite the family calling the police on his son, who allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, not long before.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy