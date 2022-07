Since they starred alongside each other in the first Creed film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have built a rapport that moviegoers have come to love. While their characters Bianca Taylor and Adonis Creed have romantic chemistry, Jordan and Thompson’s playful banter and warm praise for one another have proved the two actors are more like brother and sister. On that note, Thompson was proud when the star was named the director of the upcoming third film. Now, she's getting candid about how his new role affected their dynamic and how he helped to further develop her character.

MOVIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO