Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. While I’m not totally retired, I no longer work a 9 to 5. This makes me so happy! The number one reason it’s so awesome is that I have more time to do the things that truly add happiness and joy to my life. Our time here is short. I didn’t want to waste any more time in my cubicle than I had to.

YOGA ・ 2 DAYS AGO