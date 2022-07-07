PA budget: Senate sends deal to Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections.

Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the budget also will leave some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income.

The Senate approved the bill 47-3 after the House passed it by a similar margin the prior evening. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he will sign it.

“This is government, this is progress,” said Appropriations Chairperson Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, shortly before the vote.

On Thursday the House passed the deal 180-20 a week after the deal was due.

The $42.8 billion spending plan includes hundreds of millions to clean streams and renovate or repair parks and forest land, and new money for home repairs, flood control, sewer and water infrastructure, child care, additional state troopers, anti-gun violence efforts and mental health support.

On Thursday afternoon House Republican leadership outlined key points in their proposed budget plan Thursday afternoon.

Speaker of the PA House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) on Thursday says the proposed budget deal both responsibly saves and invests money, as well as plans for the future.

“I think that’s a huge benefit that we have thanks to the financial position that the state is currently in,” said Cutler.

Pennsylvania’s rainy-day fund will have $5 billion at the conclusion of the budget process, according to Cutler.

K-12 education spending jumps by more than a half-billion dollars, and Pennsylvania’s 100 poorest districts are splitting an additional $225 million. There are also larger subsidies for early childhood education, special education and the state-owned Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Appropriations Chair Stan Saylor (R-York) highlighted environmental, education, and mental health funding in the proposed deal. Rep. Saylor said the budget puts $100 million into mental health to avoid tragedies that have occurred across the country.

An additional $100 million would go towards school security following a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association highlighted several key funding items in the budget after it passed the Senate.

Basic Education Subsidy (Formula): $525 million

Basic Education Level-Up Payment: $225 million

Special Education Subsidy (Formula): $100 million

School Safety and Security Grants: $100 million

School Mental Health Grants: $100 million

Career and Technical Education: $6.1 million

Pupil Transportation: $124 million

Pre-K Counts: $60 million

Head Start Supplemental Assistance: $19 million

“We are very pleased that the lawmakers who voted for this budget joined Gov. Wolf in making public education and Pennsylvania students a priority,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association said.

“We all made compromises,” said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland. “None of us got what we wanted, but we all came to a good compromise.”

With strong majorities in both chambers, Republicans got a lot of what they wanted, including a 1% decrease in the corporate net income tax and a program to help counties run elections while prohibiting the type of outside financial support that was controversial during the 2020 election.

The state fund will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections and audit the results.

The budget includes more money for a property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and to help lower-income people afford the cost of heating.

A new $125 million “whole home repairs program” was started, offering grants of up to $50,000 for homeowners with household incomes at or below 80% of local median income. Some landlords will also qualify for forgivable loans. The money can be used to make homes habitable, make utilities more efficient or improve access for those with disabilities.

Ward called it the first functionally balanced budget in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s. In recent years, lawmakers have regularly relied on one-time infusions of cash and accounting tricks to “balance” the state budget, but the 2022-23 plan repays some $2 billion in budget-related borrowing while paying off a $42 million debt in the unemployment compensation trust fund.

The Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, a state-run effort popular with Republicans that gives businesses tax breaks in return for donating to private school tuition, will rise by 45% to more than $400 million.

As part of the deal, Wolf has agreed to pull charter school regulations that had been approved in March.

On the environment, the framework would spend some $220 million in federal funds to help clean streams, about $150 million to fix up parks and forest land, and more for sewer and water infrastructure, flood control and storm water projects.

A $45 million expenditure for elections through a state agency would help counties with the costs of voter registration, preparing and administering elections and auditing the results. Private donations to pay for elections would be prohibited.

The legislation was in response to Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg’s donation of hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund local elections strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of it was distributed through a nonpartisan organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

In Pennsylvania, more than 20 counties, Philadelphia and the Department of State received funding, totaling nearly $25 million, according to the center’s tax documents. Across the country, the money paid for mail and absentee ballot equipment, temporary staffing and personal protective equipment.

A child care tax credit would be created, along with more money for a property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and to help lower-income people afford the cost of heating their homes.

The corporate net income tax rate, currently 10%, would drop by 1 percentage point this year and then be on track for half-point cuts in future years until it would hit 5%.

The Associated press contributed to this report

