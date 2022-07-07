ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles lineup vs. Angels

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Nevin’s father is in town tonight with the Angels arriving in Baltimore for a four-game series. Phil Nevin is the interim manager serving two more games of his suspension related to the June 26 brawl between the Angels and Mariners. He returns to the dugout on Saturday....

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mancini delivers game-winning hit as Orioles stun Angels 5-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections, with Ohtani’s 19th of the season giving the Angels a 4-2 lead in the ninth. The Orioles rallied for their eighth walk-off win, second-most in the majors behind the Yankees’ 10. “It was so exciting, one of the best wins I’ve been a part of in my time here,” Mancini said. “It was great energy. The fans brought it all night and we fed off that, especially late. It was an amazing comeback for us.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets have an eye on the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they are considering making a move for one longtime slugger. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz “on their radar” for a trade. Heyman notes that the Mets’ biggest need come […] The post Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Arizona State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Angels star Mike Trout makes decision on Home Run Derby

The MLB All-Star festivities are quickly nearing, with all the action set to begin on July 17th at Dodger Stadium in sunny Los Angeles. There was already a firm belief that Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was leaning toward passing on the Home Run Derby and on Friday, shortly after being named an American League starter, the outfielder confirmed he will not be hitting nukes in the contest.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

Who should start the All-Star Game for the NL later this month has been much discussed as of late. There's plenty of great names out there who are deserving of starting in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, but Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who will skipper the NL team, has a big decision to make on whether or not to have Clayton Kershaw start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Jordan Lyles
FanSided

Baseball Insiders: Mets in on Trey Mancini, Jacob deGrom-Braves fit and more trade buzz

Robert Murray and Mark Carman touched on a Mets trade target, some interest between the Braves and Jacob deGrom and more. The Baseball Insiders Podcast returned this week after a restful holiday weekend for both Mark Carman and Robert Murray. With the trade deadline now less than a month away, you can be sure that potential trades and possible deadline deal dominated the conversation.
QUEENS, NY
Sportsnaut

Orioles hope to sweep Angels, extend win streak

The Los Angeles Angels’ most notable feel-good moment during their series against the Orioles came with the return of interim manager Phil Nevin and his on-field meeting with his son, Tyler, who happens to be an infielder for Baltimore. Aside from that, the Orioles have been consuming any other...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Angels#The University Of Arizona#Athletics
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could trade 2 top pitchers on their roster?

The Los Angeles Angels seem to be headed straight for the landfill once again this season, and it could make them sellers at the trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes this week that the Angels could make star closer Raisel Iglesias and starter Noah Syndergaard, a former MLB All-Star, available for trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mateo is being replaced at shortstop by Ramon Urias versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 279 plate appearances this season, Mateo has a .192 batting average with a .565 OPS,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Rayl. In 239 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .262 batting average with a .654...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy