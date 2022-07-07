Orioles lineup vs. Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections, with Ohtani’s 19th of the season giving the Angels a 4-2 lead in the ninth. The Orioles rallied for their eighth walk-off win, second-most in the majors behind the Yankees’ 10. “It was so exciting, one of the best wins I’ve been a part of in my time here,” Mancini said. “It was great energy. The fans brought it all night and we fed off that, especially late. It was an amazing comeback for us.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO