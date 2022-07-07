Orioles prospect Henderson selected for Futures Game
masnsports.com
3 days ago
Rosters for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 7:00 p.m. (ET)/4:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, July 16th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, were announced earlier today by Major League Baseball. An introductory list of eight names were announced yesterday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM,...
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again. Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start. Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.
The Red Sox have similar needs as they did a year ago prior to the trade deadline. The Red Sox are in the midst of their toughest stretch on the schedule this season, and their play suggests they need help. Boston’s gone 3-6 in its last three series’ against top...
Comments / 0