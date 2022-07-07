NMSU rodeo team celebrates 80th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO