ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU rodeo team celebrates 80th anniversary

By James Staley, NMSU News Team
lascrucesbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Levi’s, $68 and a broken nose. That’s what the winner of New Mexico State University’s first rodeo received, as reported in archived issues of The Round Up. The College-Ranch Hands’ Rodeo, as it was known, was popular at NMSU. A group of Aggies formed the New Mexico Aggie...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU football plans ‘Stuff the Stadium’

NM State’s department of athletics announced the return of the "Stuff The Stadium" promotion for the home opening football game vs. the University of Nevada Saturday, Aug. 27, to help ring in a new era of Aggie football under new head coach Jerry Kill. The Stuff the Stadium promotion...
LAS CRUCES, NM
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Las Cruces

At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert lies the former mining town of Las Cruces, where you can experience New Mexico’s charm, learn its history and taste delicious food. In Spanish, Las Cruces means “crosses”, today this city is considered the crossroad of New Mexico as it sits at the intersection of several major highways.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Class of 2023 high school football star power rising

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last season, three local high school football stars put El Paso football on the map once again after their NCAA Division I Football commitments. Former Burges’ football star Tavorus Jones made his commitment to Missouri; former Andress’ star Jeremiah Cooper committed to Iowa State and former Franklin standout Steven Powers […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
KOAT 7

Blake's Lotaburger celebrates 70 years of service

Blake's Lotaburger first opened its door on July 9, 1952, behind the support of founder Blake Chanslor. Fast forward 70 years and the restaurant chain now features 72 locations and has become a New Mexico staple with its green chile cheeseburger. The franchise also features locations in El Paso, Texas and Tucson, Arizona.
RESTAURANTS
lascrucesbulletin.com

Aggie hoops tickets on sale

Tickets for the New Mexico State University men’s basketball 2022-23 campaign are now on sale. All past season ticket holders should have already received or will be receiving their renewal options for the upcoming season in the mail. Aggie fans looking to become first-time season ticket holders are encouraged...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police respond to a shooting Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to the Las Cruces police's Twitter, the shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado. Las Cruces police say two people were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

CFSNM, Arts Council partner on Artspace

Long a part of plans for the Las Cruces Arts and Cultural District and, more broadly, to help Las Cruces become a serious hub for the arts, artist live/workspaces are one step closer to becoming a reality in New Mexico’s second largest city. Artspace Consulting, a division of Artspace...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
krwg.org

Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

City celebrates re-opening of new Roddenberry Planetarium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday will be a special date as the new Roddenberry Planetarium will be officially inaugurated. The El Paso Independent School District and the City of El Paso will officially celebrate the competition of this project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This collaboration allows us to continue to provide students with awe-inspiring […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Horse#Livestock#The Round Up#Aggies
KTSM

Businesses, new neighborhoods booming in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods. All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Downtown Las Cruces Partnership receives Main Street America accreditation

Downtown Las Cruces Partnership (DLCP) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America (MSA) program for meeting rigorous performance standards, DLCP said in a news release. DLCP’s performance is evaluated annually by New Mexico Main Street, which works in partnership with MSA to identify local programs that meet national...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

5-year-old murdered in Colorado; El Paso father wants justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For months, an El Paso man worked to bring his 5-year-old daughter's body to El Paso following her death. Emily Canales, died from blunt force injuries on January 13 at hospital in Colorado Springs, according to police. Emily's father, Manuel Canales, stated his daughter was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lascrucesbulletin.com

George Mendoza art show continues at Citadelle Art Museum

Las Cruces artist and author George Mendoza continues a show of his artwork entitled “Colors of the Wind” at the Citadelle Art Museum, 520 Nelson Ave. in Canadian, Texas, located on the eastern side of the Texas panhandle, near the Oklahoma border. The exhibit will continue through at...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Las Cruces Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces is a city in New Mexico on the border of the Chihuahuan Desert. It is surrounded by four mountain ranges and the Rio Grande. It has examples of Native American petroglyphs, exhibits at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, a desert animals museum, and hands-on displays. It also has a railroad museum with model trains and explores how railways impacted this area.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

County dedicates new BMX Pump Track

On Thursday, June 30, Doña Ana County dedicated its BMX Pump track park in Chaparral at the Delores C. Wright Community Center. A pump track is a circuit of rollers, small hills and banked turns designed to be ridden completely by pumping or generating momentum by up and down body movements instead of pedaling or pushing.
CHAPARRAL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy