Philadelphia, PA

Community Calendar (July 7-14)

By Northeast Times
 3 days ago
Dear Readers: Email listings to news@northeasttimes.com. Current Events with Chuck 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Chuck Feldman leads a discussion-oriented class focusing on local, national and international issues, with an emphasis on politics. Free. Family Fun – Nature Activities by the River – Pleasant Hill Park Sponsored by...

Painting for a good cause

Saturday was paint day at the Tacony LAB Community Art Center, with volunteers helping paint a mural for the new Veterans Village. Barb Baur, coordinator at Tacony Lab, 6918 Torresdale Ave., invited veterans, their families and others to paint the artwork on cloth panels for installation outside Veterans Village, a corner property at 5127 Duffield St. in Frankford.
Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
Sanders appointed to Norristown’s planning commission

NORRISTOWN — A familiar face will return to the Municipality of Norristown after former Councilwoman Sonya Sanders was appointed Thursday to the Planning Commission. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council unanimously appointed Sanders during a special meeting Thursday evening. “I’m just excited. Looking forward to it,” Sanders told MediaNews...
For Rent | 234 East 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 234 East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Check out this beautiful twin located in sought-after Conshohocken! You're welcomed by a cozy front porch before you walk into the large living room, which is open to the dining room. Original hardwood floors and wood columns offer warmth and character to this home. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and 42" honey maple cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a fully updated bath with a stall shower and exit door to the rear yard. There's a spacious fenced-in rear yard for all your entertaining needs, along with a shed in the back for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms with great natural light, and a new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay-style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this is located in the Colonial School District.
Somerton Woods on the Chopping Block?

About 80 acres in the Somerton neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia have been conspicuously left out of Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s legislation to improve the city’s tree canopy protections, which passed City Council on June 16, 2022. The Somerton Civic Association is lobbying to change that. Northeast...
Shake Shack to Expand Their Pennsylvania Reach

The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064, according to project plans completed in early April 2022. What Now Philly reached out to Shake Shack’s CDO Andrew McCaughan for information about the incoming establishment’s Springfield debut but did not receive an immediate response.
PennDOT to Host Job Fairs Next Week for Open Positions in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Looking for a job? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be hosting job fairs on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at four Maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery County. These job fairs will be an opportunity to reach qualified candidates and fill vacancies for open positions in the Philadelphia region. If you’re looking for a career change or just want to explore your options, make sure you attend one of these job fairs!
PennDOT to host job fairs in region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host job fairs at its maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to reach qualified candidates throughout the region to fill vacancies in all four counties. Those interested...
Shake Shack Is Coming to Springfield PA

The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, and it's coming to a shopping center near you. Shake Shack has over 200 locations in 10 countries, including 20 in the U.S., and has plans to double its base by 2020. The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.
This Indiana restaurant is entirely dedicated to Philly food, with hoagies leading the way

Born and raised in Pottstown, Kristina Mazza has spent the last 7 years teaching Indianapolis the word “hoagie.”. The Penn State alum relocated to Indiana 15 years ago, following in the footsteps of her parents, who made the same move. After several years managing an Indianapolis restaurant group, Mazza decided to start her own venture. Enter Hoagies & Hops, which aims to offer Hoosiers an authentic taste of Pennsylvania and the Philly region.
To do this weekend: Liberty Point

Looking for something to do this weekend? Each week this summer we’ll offer up a suggestion of something nearby that’s worth checking out. Interested in a unique dining experience with river breezes, sweeping views, and plenty of drink and food options? Then check out Liberty Point, 211 S. Columbus Blvd. This indoor-outdoor restaurant is located on the balconies surrounding the Independence Seaport Museum. Feel free to bring all your besties or your extended family—Liberty Point is the city’s largest restaurant, with room for up to 1,400 guests. There’s 25,000 square feet of outdoor space and 3,000 square feet indoors.
