Community Calendar (July 7-14)

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 234 East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Check out this beautiful twin located in sought-after Conshohocken! You're welcomed by a cozy front porch before you walk into the large living room, which is open to the dining room. Original hardwood floors and wood columns offer warmth and character to this home. The eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and 42" honey maple cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with the bonus of a fully updated bath with a stall shower and exit door to the rear yard. There's a spacious fenced-in rear yard for all your entertaining needs, along with a shed in the back for additional storage and a small rear patio. Full unfinished basement. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms with great natural light, and a new full hall bath to complete this floor. The Master bedroom has a bay-style window and is warm and welcoming. Conshohocken is known for its fantastic location close to train, restaurants, shopping districts, and parks. All this is located in the Colonial School District.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO