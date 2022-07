PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Whenever there is talk about contracts, the phrase ‘hometown discount’ is brought up by fans and media. Would an established player, who likely has already made a lot of money, be willing to take less to help the team be competitive? Thursday, Kris Letang believes he did that agreeing to a six-year, $36.6 million contract.

