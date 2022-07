Brands in today’s sneaker market are constantly in an all-out footrace to create the most innovative designs. While classic Jordan retros, New Balance dad shoes and signature basketball models are still popular, there’s no denying that clogs and mules continue to reign supreme. And if there’s one technology out there that is constantly being looked at as the reliable go-to for these types of silhouettes, it’s none other than Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate aka EVA foam. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE explores the genesis of the ultra-plushy material and how it has transcended the fashion industry as we know it today.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO