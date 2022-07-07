ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘Echo’: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Will Reunite As ‘Daredevil’ Characters in New Disney+ Series

By Lorin Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Netflix’s Marvel series can rejoice as steps to continue those narratives in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe are coming to fruition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Echo, has officially cast Charlie Cox (Stardust, Kin) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Godfather of Harlem, Full Metal Jacket) to reprise...

