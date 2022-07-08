ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrgios vs Nadal live stream: Rafa withdraws but here's how to watch the other Wimbledon semi-final for free

Kyrgios vs Nadal looked set to become one of the most-watched Wimbledon semi-finals ever but it's a match that will not happen. Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon 2022 yesterday after his abdominal injury got the better of him. That leaves Nick Kyrgios with a route straight to Sunday's final but there's still another semi to be played this afternoon. Here's how to watch the Wimbledon semi-finals wherever you are.

Watch Wimbledon 2022

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 9Now (AUS)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Who'd have thought that world No. 41, Nick Kyrgios, would recover his early promise in the face of controversy and 'bad boy' headlines and disturbing allegations (Kyrgios is due to face court in Australia in relation to an accusation of common assault). But after dispatching Tsitsipas in the fourth round and Cristian Garin in the quarters, Kyrgios finds himself facing either Cameron Norrie or Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Nadal put in a heroic effort to beat No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz in Wednesday's five-set thriller, but the match seems to have taken its toll. Nadal has aggravated a recent abdominal injury. Unable to serve with much gusto and clearly struggling, the Spaniard announced at a press conference on Thursday that he could no longer compete in the tournament. Let's hope the tennis great can recover for Slams to come.

Viewers can enjoy ace coverage of Wimbledon 2022 free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – including the semi-finals – free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free . Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service . As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0gXxpGri00

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Wimbeldon semi-finals

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon 2022, choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wimbeldon semi-final live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the ESPN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember , of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTyzR_0gXxpGri00

Wimbledon 2022 on Sling TV 50 percent off first month
Catch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time. View Deal

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvdDH_0gXxpGri00

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon – including the semi-final – free on 9Now !

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport , bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Wimbeldon semi-final live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will serve up an ace Wimbeldon semi-final live stream for Indian tennis fans.

