At this point, it seems like even the layman understands Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) company was one of the forerunners of movie magic and VFX. Founded in 1975 by filmmaker George Lucas before he ventured off and made his culture game-changing “Star Wars” films, ILM has been at the forefront of nearly VFX technologies, even pioneering digital VFX with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” movies— before “Jurassic Park,” animators had never even tried to reproduce real animals digitally for a feature film. Sr. ILM Senior VFX supervisor John Knoll, who has been with the company for decades—the person who originally conceived of the story behind “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”—even helped co-create Adobe’s Photoshop program, one of the most important digital photo tools on the planet that has been used ever since in thousands of VFX and animation applications.

