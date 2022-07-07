ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Unforgettable Moments at 2022 ESSENCE Festival

By Joshua Andrei Bon
blac.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was just a few days back. And it still has been unforgettable. It was a celebration of Black joy, magic, and excellence which not only engulfed New Orleans, but the entire nation. After a pandemic pause, the festival did not disappoint when it returned this...

www.blac.media

101.1. The Wiz

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J & Faith Evans Take Beach Trip Together For 4th Of July

Stevie J and Faith Evans shared a relaxing beach day together over the long weekend, which they show off on social media. The posts come as the two are reportedly working on fixing their marriage, after filing for divorce, last year. Fans were quick to point out that Evans didn't...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

You need to see Ray J’s new tattoo of his sister Brandy

Ray J really loves his sister. It’s completely fine to love your sister. Getting a full tattoo of their face on your leg though? That might be stretching it to the limit. The singer took to Instagram this week to unveil his new tattoo, a huge portrait of older sister Brandy’s face on his leg. “Best Friends 4 Ever,” is written across her forehead and cheeks. Subtlety, thy name is not Ray J.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Producers Put Dr. Heavenly on Blast Amid Feud with Dr. Contessa

Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t on good terms with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is no stranger to heated moments on the show. And over the years, she’s had her share of feuds. In fact, her friendship with Dr. Simone Whitmore blew up due to the comments she made on social media. Heavenly became upset with Cecil Whitmore for finding humor in Mariah Huq telling Heavenly to pressure wash her house. This led to them clashing on Twitter. But when Heavenly went in on Cecil about not having a job, Simone felt like Heavenly went too far. She felt like Heavenly weaponized something she shared with her in private.
TV SERIES
Variety

Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Other Country/Americana Artists Get Inaugural Palomino Festival Off to a Gallop: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. Jason Isbell, performing the penultimate set at the inaugural Palomino Festival in Pasadena on Saturday, took time out near the end of his performance to comment on the rock-solidness of the day’s nearly 20-artist bill, giving voice to what a lot of impressed attendees were no doubt thinking. “Most of the time on these festivals, there’s a couple people I don’t give a shit about. But today has been genuinely great,” Isbell said, referring to a lineup that was about to be headlined by Kacey Musgraves and earlier had seen performances by Willie Nelson,...
PASADENA, CA
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Fans Are Obsessed With Martha Stewart’s Tropical Take on an Arnold Palmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are you went through a phase where you drank nothing but Arnold Palmer, or you never left that phase and it’s just your lifestyle. Either way, who doesn’t love a refreshing, tangy glass of Arnold Palmer? Well, Martha Stewart loves them as well. But the thing she loves more is making her own take on the staple drink. And her take sounds so freaking good.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

First Patti's Pies Now Pancakes: Patti LaBelle Is Taking Over Breakfast

At the first ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival, the iconic singer, cookbook author and foodie dished on entering the breakfast aisles with Patti's Good Life and her passion for food. After the phenomenon that was Patti’s Pies in 2015, singer Patti Labelle’s food brand Patti’s Good Life expanded its...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli Opens at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

The line between what is fashion and what is art has always been blurry, whether you're referencing Salvador Dali's jewelry, or taking in the red carpet at the Met Gala. In 2022 we are comfortable with designers and/or artists whose work exists happily undefined somewhere amid these categories. When Elsa Schiaparelli was creating her work in the early twentieth century, she was distinctly ahead of her time. Free from the confines of high society, Schiaparelli worked alongside the Parisian avant-garde to create garments that pushed the boundary of what is a piece of clothing to what is a wearable work of art. Fittingly, Paris Couture Week for Fall/Winter 2023 is kicking off with new exhibit of the avant garde couturier's oeuvre. From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris invites visitors to explore Schiaparelli’s work with Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

“How the Hell Can Walt Run a Studio Without Us?”: Behind the Disney Animation Revolt of 1941

Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised Walt Disney Productions far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed the company. Art Babbitt worked for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and up to 1941, years in which he and Walt were driven to elevate animation as an art form, as seen in Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. But as America emerged from the Great Depression, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of artists went out on strike…
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.
HIP HOP
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby’s Son Dean Had the Sweetest 3rd Birthday Celebration

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s older son received fun gifts and a delicious “breakfast treat” in honor of his special day. When Ashley Darby’s older son, Dean, turned 3 on July 7, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member made sure his day was special from the moment he woke up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

‘Summer Scars’ Takes Top Prize at Record-Setting Neuchatel Festival

Simon Rieth’s “Summer Scars,” a seaside tale of fraternal love cast in a woozy glow and cut with shocking spikes of violence, won top honors at this year’s Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, claiming the Narcisse Award for best feature film, and with it $10,200 in prize money and a trophy designed Switzerland’s own H.R. Giger.
MOVIES

