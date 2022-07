A leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing app Uber illustrates ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics the company used to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago, a joint media investigation showed Sunday. Dubbed "the Uber files," the investigation based on 124,000 records and involving dozens of news organizations, found that early in the San Francisco start-up's history as it looked to conquer new markets, company officials leveraged sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities.

TRAFFIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO