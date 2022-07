While camping at Beech Fork State Park I came across this little beauty after climbing a rather steep portion of the Overlook Trail. It has made me think of my sister who is halfway through her chemo treatment for ovarian cancer. Whoever went through the trouble of making this has a heart of gold just like my sister. Her climb is much tougher than mine was and its nice to know that there are kind people out there who can maybe make other people climb just a little easier. Thank you so very much.

WAYNE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO