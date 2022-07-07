ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Dave Van Horn reflects on Arkansas' 2022 season

By Andrew Ellis
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 baseball season officially in the books, the Arkansas Razorbacks have turned their attention to building a roster for the fall and looking ahead to the 2023 season. Head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media Thursday to talk about all of the offseason happenings, but he also...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Five-Star Edge Samuel M’Pemba Discusses Final 7

On Friday, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge-rusher Samuel M'Pemba narrowed his loaded list of offers down to seven finalists. The 6-4, 250-pounder from the class of 2023 will focus on these schools moving forward and make a decision later in the process. Ahead of Friday’s release, the No. 26...
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Oregon received a commitment from Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore on Friday. The Composite five-star announced his choice on SportsCenter. Moore's commitment is a major coup for the Ducks. He was the top uncommitted quarterback and was also considering Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Head coach Dan...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Umarov commitment sends Vols to top of SEC recruiting rankings

Tennessee stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon, picking up its second commitment from a Top247 prospect in as many days and continuing its climb up the recruiting rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State on Friday, a little less than 24 hours after Tennessee landed elite athlete Cameron Seldon. The addition of Umarov, the 16th commitment for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, sent Tennessee to the top spot in the SEC and closer to the top five overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Van Horn
247Sports

Will Smith Jr. became regular fixture at Ohio State's summer football camp

Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: LSU lands 5-star WR Jalen Brown

LSU picked up a ton of good news lately on the recruiting trail, but all had been on the defensive side of the ball. That changed on Friday as five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown jumped on board with Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers beat out Miami, Michigan, Texas...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Sec
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Nebraska makes top three for Cameron Lenhardt

IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt announced his top three schools on Friday afternoon, dropping an edit that featured him wearing the uniforms of Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State. The Big Ten battle over the four-star defender appears to be just getting started. Only Nebraska has hosted Lenhardt at this...
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Nasir Addison decommits from Maryland

Long-time Maryland commit Nasir Addison is no longer committed to the Terps. The Irvington (N.H.) High athlete announced his recruitment is again open, and he told Florida State, Kentucky and Michigan State were the schools of interest for him. "All the I've been talking to want me to play corner,"...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy