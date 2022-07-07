ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan, Star Of 'The Godfather' And 'Misery,' Dies Aged 82: Manager

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday. Caan, who also had roles in "Misery," "Thief" and "Rollerball," received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family's eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972...

CBS LA

Hollywood reacts to James Caan's death

After learning that legendary actor James Caan had died at the age of 82, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced.Caan was best known for roles in "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf." His death was announced via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning. Caan's "Misery" co-star Kathy Bates took to Twitter saying she was "heartbroken."Billy Dee Williams, who starred alongside Caan in "Brian's Song," shared a recent photo of the duo, accompanied by a heartfelt statement. Adam Sandler admitted his idolization of Caan on Twitter shortly after the news broke saying he...
Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
NBC News

James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

Movie tough guy James Caan, whose work spanned generations in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf," died Wednesday, his family said. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a family statement posted to Twitter said.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Reveals Favorite James Caan Role After His Passing

Like many people on Thursday, Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert shared her favorite role that starred James Caan. Gilbert offers up a not-so-surprising moment in the late actor’s incredible career. In 1971, Caan starred with Billy Dee Williams in the TV movie Brian’s Song. The movie dealt with the sad, tragic story of the death of Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo. But the work between Caan and Williams still brings some fans to tears all these years later. As you can tell, Gilbert thought enough of this Caan classic to mention it on Instagram.
ComicBook

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Being "Addicted to Cocaine" While Filming Alias

While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
Rolling Stone

James Caan: His 10 Toughest, Wildest and Most Memorable Roles

He was tough, he was sexy, and he was one of the most charismatic movies stars of the 1970s — he was James Caan, your go-to guy when you wanted someone who could be flinty yet charming, smooth yet volatile. A Bronx-born, Queens-raised actor who claimed he was the “only New York Jewish cowboy,” the former Michigan State football player got bit by the acting bug when he transferred to Hofstra University, and was already making the bit-player rounds on TV shows (Dr. Kildare, Combat!, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Show) in the early ’60s. After director Howard Hawks cast him in two movies — Red Line 7000 (1965) and El Dorado (1966) — Caan started to attract attention as the next big up-and-comer. It wasn’t until the one-two punch of a TV movie about a gridiron hero and Paramount picture based on a bestseller about gangsters, respectively, that he became a bona fide star. Even when he showed up in his later years, usually as a crusty old guy for added color or the human embodiment of AARP-age machismo, Caan was still the kind of performer who stopped you dead in your tracks.
IBTimes

IBTimes

