FORECAST: A dry Thanksgiving Day, but some light shower chances return on Black Friday

Tonight, the thermometer will fall pretty quickly again after the sun sets, thanks to high pressure nearby. Forecasted temperatures are expected to range from the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, quite common for late November. Thanksgiving Day will continue dry and mild, but clouds will be on the increase as a quick-moving system passes by overnight Thursday and into Friday. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s over the mountains with lower 60s along the I-95 corridor.

THURSDAY’S HIGHS

A weak front looks to push through fairly quickly, starting Friday morning and continuing into late Friday afternoon. In general, expect rain totals to be under a quarter of an inch area-wide, and even with plenty of clouds around, expect high temperatures Friday to hold in the mid to upper 50s. The exception to this would be over the mountain tops, where highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Friday night, the showers move out as lows drop into the low to mid-30s over the mountains to around 40, closer to the bay.

This weekend, a storm system will slowly move toward our area, with the best chance of needing the umbrella Saturday night into early Sunday. Behind the front, winds will increase and, at times, become quite blustery out of the west between 30-40 mph! Following the frontal passage on Sunday, drier weather will come back to the region to start a new work week. Forecasted high temperatures will be in the 50s for most, with those at higher elevations staying in the 40s.

7-Day Forecast:

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows will dip down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THANKSGIVING (THURSDAY): Sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly around midday. Highs in the low to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of night rain. Highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered rain through mid-afternoon. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy at times. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies. Highs in the low upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, with showers developing. Highs in the low upper 40s to mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving Day!

-Meteorologist Scott Sumner

