ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

FORECAST: A dry Thanksgiving Day, but some light shower chances return on Black Friday

By Scott Sumner
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc4KI_0gXxdH2F00

Tonight, the thermometer will fall pretty quickly again after the sun sets, thanks to high pressure nearby. Forecasted temperatures are expected to range from the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, quite common for late November. Thanksgiving Day will continue dry and mild, but clouds will be on the increase as a quick-moving system passes by overnight Thursday and into Friday. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s over the mountains with lower 60s along the I-95 corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hm4nk_0gXxdH2F00
THURSDAY’S HIGHS

A weak front looks to push through fairly quickly, starting Friday morning and continuing into late Friday afternoon. In general, expect rain totals to be under a quarter of an inch area-wide, and even with plenty of clouds around, expect high temperatures Friday to hold in the mid to upper 50s. The exception to this would be over the mountain tops, where highs will remain in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Friday night, the showers move out as lows drop into the low to mid-30s over the mountains to around 40, closer to the bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPrD8_0gXxdH2F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujRNg_0gXxdH2F00

This weekend, a storm system will slowly move toward our area, with the best chance of needing the umbrella Saturday night into early Sunday. Behind the front, winds will increase and, at times, become quite blustery out of the west between 30-40 mph! Following the frontal passage on Sunday, drier weather will come back to the region to start a new work week. Forecasted high temperatures will be in the 50s for most, with those at higher elevations staying in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyylZ_0gXxdH2F00

7-Day Forecast:

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows will dip down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THANKSGIVING (THURSDAY): Sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers, mainly around midday.  Highs in the low to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of night rain.  Highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy.  Scattered rain through mid-afternoon.  Breezy at times.  Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy at times.  Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies. Highs in the low upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, with showers developing. Highs in the low upper 40s to mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving Day!

-Meteorologist Scott Sumner

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

duce
10-18

Good 👍 good riddance to summer and being hot 🥵 and sweaty 🥵 and you get so hot that the hose is the only thing that helped the cold water was warm

Reply
2
Related
DC News Now

Woman accused of shooting husband at Mandarin Oriental pleads guilty

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The woman who was charged with shooting her husband at the Mandarin Oriental hospital in D.C. pleaded guilty on Monday. Shantari Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and carrying a gun without a license before the D.C. Superior Court. She told police that accusations about her husband, 57-year-old James Weems […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Pilot, passenger rescued from plane that hit power lines

UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy