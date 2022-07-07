ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Måneskin Continue The Chase In 'Special' New 'Supermodel' Video

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WACTv_0gXxctAi00
Photo: Francis Delacroix

Måneskin's chase didn't stop at the end of their "Supermodel" video. The band shared a "special version" on TikTok that sees bassist Angela De Angelis snatch the sought after red clutch that caused quite a commotion in the original video. This time her bandmates chase her, but when she finally opens the bag her reaction is quite surprising.

The Italian rockers released their latest single last month. They recently spoke to USA Today about the inspiration for "Supermodel."

"We always saw America through television, so we thought that some things were fake and when we went there we saw a lot of people kind of trying to be celebrities and always trying to be the coolest one by then when you get to talk to them you see that they don’t really have a developed personality and they’re just playing a character," singer Damiano David recalled about their time recording their new album in Los Angeles. "We thought that was just on films and TV shows, but we saw that it was real and it’s been a huge topic for us when we were there, so it became natural to talk about it in a song in a, of course, negative way [laughs] because that’s what we do."

Måneskin will come back to the States for a North American tour this fall. Check out the full itinerary here and watch the new "Supermodel video" (broken up into three parts) below.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Then & Now: See Photos Of Her From 'No Doubt' Days To 'The Voice'

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 7, 2022. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Television#Tiktok#Italian#Usa Today#North American
survivornet.com

‘So Much Hotness!’ Val Kilmer’s Daughter Mercedes, 30, Shares Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Shots With Her Brother Jack, 27, and Dad, 62, From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Set

Actor Val Kilmer, 62, has expressed how overjoyed he was to have been included in Top Gun: Maverick and reunite with his old wingman Tom Cruise from the 1986 original film—especially as a throat cancer survivor. As the global blockbuster surpasses 1 billion at the box office, we wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Black Overall Shorts and T-Shirt on Family Ice Cream Run in Italy

Trendy teen! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked a pair of black overall shorts, a matching T-shirt and red sneakers while on an ice cream run with her family in Italy. The 16-year-old was spotted walking alongside some of her siblings — including sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt — and their famous mama, Angelina Jolie, in photos obtained by Hollywood Life. As Shiloh walked toward the car, she carried an ice cream cone in one hand and kept her hair up in a bun while wearing a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Chris Rock Reportedly Dating HBO Max's 'Harley Quinn' Star

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are reportedly dating. The two have been spotted around Los Angeles together during the Fourth of July weekend. Bell, who voices Poison Ivy in the HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series, was previously married to artist Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte & Princess Beatrice Look Alike in Throwback Childhood Pics

We never noticed the similarities between Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte…until now. As Hello! magazine points out, there’s a resemblance between the two royals, who are 26 years apart, both in their appearance and their apparel. It all started when the mag compared photos of Beatrice and Charlotte that were taken when they were both 1-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Puts His Bulging Biceps On Display As He Arrives In London On A Helicopter

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly on top of the world after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season. The handsome movie star, who will be turning 60 years young in one week, was spotted exiting a private helicopter in London on Friday, June 24. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a light blue polo shirt and pair of dark denim pants while he made his way through the airport carrying a backpack.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy