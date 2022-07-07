Måneskin Continue The Chase In 'Special' New 'Supermodel' Video

Photo: Francis Delacroix

Måneskin's chase didn't stop at the end of their "Supermodel" video. The band shared a "special version" on TikTok that sees bassist Angela De Angelis snatch the sought after red clutch that caused quite a commotion in the original video. This time her bandmates chase her, but when she finally opens the bag her reaction is quite surprising.

The Italian rockers released their latest single last month. They recently spoke to USA Today about the inspiration for "Supermodel."

"We always saw America through television, so we thought that some things were fake and when we went there we saw a lot of people kind of trying to be celebrities and always trying to be the coolest one by then when you get to talk to them you see that they don’t really have a developed personality and they’re just playing a character," singer Damiano David recalled about their time recording their new album in Los Angeles. "We thought that was just on films and TV shows, but we saw that it was real and it’s been a huge topic for us when we were there, so it became natural to talk about it in a song in a, of course, negative way [laughs] because that’s what we do."

Måneskin will come back to the States for a North American tour this fall. Check out the full itinerary here and watch the new "Supermodel video" (broken up into three parts) below.