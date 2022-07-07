ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise Autonomous Car Crash Brings More Questions Than Answers

By Larry Printz
thedetroitbureau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Cruise LLC’s filing of a report with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, information on a collision June 3 in San Francisco between an autonomous Cruise vehicle and a Toyota Prius has come to light. Occupants of both vehicles received minor injuries from the collision, which happened...

www.thedetroitbureau.com

