FROM THE PUBLISHER | Britney Griner, the ideal Putin chip

Britney Griner, as you might remember if you follow K-State women’s basketball, is a powerful force. Unfortunately, it appears that Vladimir Putin has figured that out, too.

Ms. Griner is a professional basketball player; in college, when she played for Baylor, she once dunked at Bramlage, and she once scored 50 on the Wildcats. She’s really, really good.

During the offseason from the women’s professional league in the U.S., she was traveling to play overseas in February. That’s when she was arrested by Russian authorities, who said she had in her possession less than a gram of hashish oil, an extraction of marijuana. They threw her in jail. She pleaded guilty Thursday; the sentence could be 10 years.

Whether that plea was coerced, or whether she actually had the drug, is difficult to know. The United States has officially declared that she was detained unjustifiably, which basically declares her a hostage.

What’s pretty easy to figure out is how beneficial her arrest is to Mr. Putin, the Russian strongman. Because as a hostage, Ms. Griner is a very useful negotiating chip.

She’s a relatively high-profile figure, as an all-star in the WNBA. So, by simply keeping her in a jail cell, Putin could easily predict WNBA players putting on warm-up shirts with her initials on them; the men in the NBA Finals did the same.

That turned up the heat on U.S. authorities to negotiate for her release. Which, of course, drove up the price.

And then there’s the really delicious part, if you’re Putin: Ms. Griner is Black and also a lesbian, and so keeping her in jail also helped play on — and thereby deepen — divisions in U.S. politics. So, predictably enough, Ms. Griner’s coach declared in an interview that the reasons she was still in jail were her race, her gender, and her sexual orientation.

It pits her advocates against the advocates for the release of other U.S. hostages. It sets up the possibility that she would be swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” It puts U.S. officials in extremely awkward and difficult positions, and pits various factions of Americans against each other.

And of course here I am writing about it, giving it more attention, potentially driving up the price even more. But I do think it’s worth your attention, because the Russian playbook was to do exactly this during the 2016 election. When we scream at each other and call each other names, Putin has to be chuckling to himself, gaining more leverage with every moment that Ms. Griner sits in jail.

As I said, it’s very difficult to know the reality here. Perhaps Ms. Griner broke the law; if so, it’s hard to argue that she should be treated any differently than anyone else. But there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical, and it’s abundantly clear how useful this all is for Russia.