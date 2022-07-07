ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

FROM THE PUBLISHER | Britney Griner, the ideal Putin chip

By Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

Britney Griner, as you might remember if you follow K-State women’s basketball, is a powerful force. Unfortunately, it appears that Vladimir Putin has figured that out, too.

Ms. Griner is a professional basketball player; in college, when she played for Baylor, she once dunked at Bramlage, and she once scored 50 on the Wildcats. She’s really, really good.

During the offseason from the women’s professional league in the U.S., she was traveling to play overseas in February. That’s when she was arrested by Russian authorities, who said she had in her possession less than a gram of hashish oil, an extraction of marijuana. They threw her in jail. She pleaded guilty Thursday; the sentence could be 10 years.

Whether that plea was coerced, or whether she actually had the drug, is difficult to know. The United States has officially declared that she was detained unjustifiably, which basically declares her a hostage.

What’s pretty easy to figure out is how beneficial her arrest is to Mr. Putin, the Russian strongman. Because as a hostage, Ms. Griner is a very useful negotiating chip.

She’s a relatively high-profile figure, as an all-star in the WNBA. So, by simply keeping her in a jail cell, Putin could easily predict WNBA players putting on warm-up shirts with her initials on them; the men in the NBA Finals did the same.

That turned up the heat on U.S. authorities to negotiate for her release. Which, of course, drove up the price.

And then there’s the really delicious part, if you’re Putin: Ms. Griner is Black and also a lesbian, and so keeping her in jail also helped play on — and thereby deepen — divisions in U.S. politics. So, predictably enough, Ms. Griner’s coach declared in an interview that the reasons she was still in jail were her race, her gender, and her sexual orientation.

It pits her advocates against the advocates for the release of other U.S. hostages. It sets up the possibility that she would be swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” It puts U.S. officials in extremely awkward and difficult positions, and pits various factions of Americans against each other.

And of course here I am writing about it, giving it more attention, potentially driving up the price even more. But I do think it’s worth your attention, because the Russian playbook was to do exactly this during the 2016 election. When we scream at each other and call each other names, Putin has to be chuckling to himself, gaining more leverage with every moment that Ms. Griner sits in jail.

As I said, it’s very difficult to know the reality here. Perhaps Ms. Griner broke the law; if so, it’s hard to argue that she should be treated any differently than anyone else. But there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical, and it’s abundantly clear how useful this all is for Russia.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Kremlin Cronies Say Putin Is Ready to Go Full Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth on Thursday, claiming that modern Russia is once again on a historic quest “to return and fortify” its lost lands. Erasing any doubt about the true motivation of his invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Putin told an audience of technology students in Moscow that the lot of re-conquering Russia’s former territories fell to their generation. They blithely smiled throughout the speech, without a hint of a reaction to the imperial ambitions of their leader which have abruptly re-shaped their future.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#U S Politics#Wildcats#Russian
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
NBA
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
AFP

What next for Putin in Ukraine fight?

Russian President Vladimir Putin must now decide his next steps in the five-month invasion he started in February. After Russian troops captured the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on Sunday, here are five different options raised by security experts who spoke with AFP: - Grinding advance - Russian forces appear on course to take full control of the Donbas region that was already partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists before the February 24 invasion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's blue-light dash to the Kremlin: Police convoy races Russian leader to mystery late-night meeting in Moscow seat of power after agreeing to share nuclear-capable missiles with Lukashenko

Mystery surrounds a late night dash to the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin amid suspicions he has prepared a new televised statement on the war in Ukraine and tensions with the West. Video shows his Aurus limousine in a late night dash to his Moscow seat of power at 23:00 on...
POLITICS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
915
Followers
147
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy