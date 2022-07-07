ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

U of I owes a $400,000 airline subsidy

By By KEVIN RICHERT Idaho Education News
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEuKW_0gXxYyeV00

Originally published July 6 on IdahoEdNews.org .

The University of Idaho will pay $400,000 to subsidize air service to and from the Palouse for the just-ended school year.

But U of I officials say the subsidized service is doing what they wanted it to do: It is helping the university draw students from the populous Treasure Valley.

The $400,000 payment closes the books on the first year of a three-year contract between the University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines. Under the agreement, Alaska promises to provide five round-trip flights per week between Boise and Pullman, Washington. But the deal came with a catch: The U of I agreed to pay Alaska up to $500,000 if flights failed to hit a 10% profit margin.

The airline will receive the full $500,000 subsidy, but nearby Washington State University has agreed to pick up $100,000, U of I spokeswoman Jodi Walker said last week.

The subsidy will come from the U of I’s budget reserves, said Brian Foisy, the U of I’s vice president of finance and administration. And the subsidy isn’t a complete surprise.

When U of I President C. Scott Green pitched the contract to the State Board of Education in May 2021, he said he expected the U of I to have to pick up some costs — but not the full amount.

It isn’t clear exactly why the flights didn’t hit Alaska’s 10% profit target — and if that’s a function of higher-than-expected costs, lower-than-expected passenger numbers, or some combination of the two.

But in an email to Idaho Education News last week, Walker suggested passenger numbers were at least part of the problem.

“It takes time to retrain travel patterns and Moscow has been without air service to Boise for so long,” she said.

In an email statement Tuesday, Alaska also took the long view.

“New markets take time to stimulate,” the airline said. “We expect to build more traffic as we enter the second year of service and have no plans to reduce service going forward.”

Grounded for several years, the Boise-to-Pullman flights resumed in August .

The U of I pushed for the Alaska contract in hopes of drawing Treasure Valley students. The Treasure Valley is one of the U of I’s student recruiting hotbeds, but a winding, mountainous six-hour drive separates the valley from the Moscow campus.

The U of I also says the air service will help university employees who have to travel to Boise for business.

The U of I has no hard numbers on student or staff flight usage, but enrollment numbers suggest the air subsidy is paying for itself. First-year enrollment from the Treasure Valley increased by 56 students last fall, and overall enrollment from the Treasure Valley is up by 228 students. And each undergraduate student generates more than $10,000 in revenue for the U of I, Foisy said.

The State Board approved the Alaska Airlines contract unanimously, and despite the first-year payout, the board is standing behind that decision.

“Students need to be able to travel safely and efficiently between Moscow and the Treasure Valley,” board spokesman Mike Keckler said in a statement Tuesday. “That is why President Green views the agreement as a way to improve recruitment and retention at the University of Idaho and the board agreed with him.”

The contract runs for two more years — and the subsidies could continue to max out at $500,000 per year.

The U of I is optimistic moving forward, Walker said. Alaska is committed to the air route, and adding connecting flights from Boise to other destinations. And U of I officials say the rising price of gas could encourage Moscow-bound travelers to consider flying.

“While inflation is likely to make it more expensive to fly, it has already made it more expensive to drive,” Foisy said Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

The Truth About Boise’s Health Might Shock You

Nicely done, Boise! The findings of a recent study conducted by WalletHub have us revved up to hit the trails and up our one-rep-max. WalletHub's 2022 report indicates Boise is healthier than 80% of American cities. According to their survey released this spring, Boise outperforms metropolitan areas such as:. Long...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride returns for 12th year Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of motorcyclists will gather at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian Sunday for the 12th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride. Organizers call the event the largest military family charity motorcycle ride in the northwest. The ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Is Totally Confused by This Odd Billboard Design

When it comes to Boise mysteries--today's is not what we expected. Are there actually tunnels below the city? Do we really know why the Little Theatre is haunted? No, all remain folklore. A billboard that is on Highway 20 in town sparked quite the debate today, though... We're all for...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
State
Alaska State
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
Education
KIDO Talk Radio

The Latest on the Missing Children of Idaho

There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.
Idaho News 6

Made in Idaho: Bella Biscotteria

EAGLE, IDAHO — When most people retire, they may look forward to spending more time with their families or traveling or just finally relaxing a bit more. But one Eagle husband and wife team decided they wanted to meet more of their community members while enjoying an old skill they both shared, so they opened a bakery.
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Idahoednews Org#The University Of Idaho
MIX 106

Guydaho: 6 Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri Needs To Try In Idaho

I am a big Guy Fieri fan. He has the greatest job in the world. He gets to travel not just the country--but the world--to try all the best food around. Not bad livin'. Whenever I travel, I like to try to eat at restaurants he at at on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in that city. Now that I'm in Boise, that's no different. One of the first things I did after moving here was Google where Guy has eaten in Idaho and what he had.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Human Right Commission hands nonprofit Micron Employees for Religious Freedom setback in discrimination complaint

In the latest round of legal actions between Micron and a group claiming the Boise-based Fortune 500 firm discriminated against them for their religious beliefs, the Idaho Human Rights Commission denied the group’s request to be recognized as a party with standing in officially filed discrimination complaints. Several current and former Micron employees filed complaints against ...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Falcon storage condos, mixed-use project coming near Boise Costco

Falcon One Inc. and partner Alpine Investment Group have announced a new mixed-use project coming to Boise at Saturn Way across from Costco. The partners have awarded construction to Wright Brothers Construction to build a 126,635-square-foot project with private, gated storage condos and store front space. Construction is planned to begin later this month, according ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy